Romania's Govt. to submit 2021 budget planning at end of Jan. Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, December 30, that his cabinet would submit the budget planning for 2021 to the Parliament at the end of January. Detailed evaluations will begin next week with each ministry, he added, quoted by Digi24.ro.