As of Monday, vaccination against COVID-19 starts in 90pct of 370 centres for medical staff
Jan 4, 2021

As of Monday, vaccination against COVID-19 starts in 90pct of 370 centres for medical staff.

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, stated that as of Monday, January 4, the campaign will unfold in over 90 per cent of the 370 centres intended for vaccination of the medical staff, with about 20,000 people to be immunized daily. "It should be mentioned that today we have 13,200 people who were vaccinated and another very important thing, the vaccination activity has started in a relatively small number of vaccination centres. (...) But as of Monday, January 4, the campaign will unfold in over 90 per cent of the 370 vaccination centres for the medical staff, which should give us a real picture of the vaccination rate in Romania, and I believe that the number will be much higher and we will be able to cover in a relatively short time, at least until mid-January, most of the medical and social staff (...) From January 4 - 6, we should have at least 20,000 people vaccinated per day," Valeriu Gheorghita said on Saturday. He added that the possibility is created thus for the second stage of the vaccination strategy, intended for the staff of the home cares, to already start in the second half of January. The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 announced that the distribution of more than 36,000 vaccine doses requested by existing vaccination centres in each county started on Sunday, January 3. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

Education Minister: I want schools to reopen as soon as possible, decision to be made following well-grounded analysis Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu told AGERPRES on Monday that he wants schools to return to in-person classes as soon as possible, but that this decision will be taken only based on a responsible and well-grounded analysis, which will primarily look at epidemiological developments. "In my (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 11,912 people - immunized within past 24 hours The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccine informs that, in the past 24 hours, were immunized against the coronavirus, with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 11,912 people, according to the data from the National Institute for Public Health, through the National Electronic (...)

Deadline for setting up competitive retail energy contracts extended until March 31 The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has extended until March 31, 2021 the deadline until which household consumers can conclude energy supply contracts on the competitive market, ANRE vice president Zoltan Nagy-Bege told AGERPRES on Monday. "This is the period during which (...)

Anti-corruption authority moves to initiate prosecution of former Environment Minister Alexe for bribe-taking The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked the General Prosecutor's Office to notify President Klaus Iohannis for the start of the criminal investigation of the former Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Costel Alexe - currently president of the Iasi County Council - for (...)

GCS: 3.130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Romania after 9.550 tests nationwide A number of 3,130 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, following 9,550 tests carried out nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Monday, (...)

Romania Raises RON1B Selling Nov 2024 Bonds at 2.6% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 1 billion lei (EUR205.37 million), versus its RON700 million target, selling bonds maturing in November 2024 at an average yield of 2.6%, central bank data showed.

 


