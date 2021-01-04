As of Monday, vaccination against COVID-19 starts in 90pct of 370 centres for medical staff



The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, stated that as of Monday, January 4, the campaign will unfold in over 90 per cent of the 370 centres intended for vaccination of the medical staff, with about 20,000 people to be immunized daily. "It should be mentioned that today we have 13,200 people who were vaccinated and another very important thing, the vaccination activity has started in a relatively small number of vaccination centres. (...) But as of Monday, January 4, the campaign will unfold in over 90 per cent of the 370 vaccination centres for the medical staff, which should give us a real picture of the vaccination rate in Romania, and I believe that the number will be much higher and we will be able to cover in a relatively short time, at least until mid-January, most of the medical and social staff (...) From January 4 - 6, we should have at least 20,000 people vaccinated per day," Valeriu Gheorghita said on Saturday. He added that the possibility is created thus for the second stage of the vaccination strategy, intended for the staff of the home cares, to already start in the second half of January. The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 announced that the distribution of more than 36,000 vaccine doses requested by existing vaccination centres in each county started on Sunday, January 3. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia)