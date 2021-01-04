Electrica Group Completes Merger Process Of Its Three Electricity Distribution Companies

Electrica Group Completes Merger Process Of Its Three Electricity Distribution Companies. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) has announced the completion of the first stage of the merger by absorption of the three electricity distribution companies within the Group, which, became Distributie Energie Electrica Romania SA (DEER), starting January 1, (...)