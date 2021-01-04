 
National Council of Students asks for decentralization of decision-making for reopening of schools
National Council of Students asks for decentralization of decision-making for reopening of schools.

The National Council of Students (CNE) on Monday asked the Ministry of Education to decentralize the decision-making process for reopening schools, depending on the incidence rate at the local level, and to initiate discussions on the organization of the national exams, so as to have a number of scenarios ready and ensure that the exams will indeed be held. "The winter holiday ends on January 11 and the students will return to school online, according to the announcement made by the Ministry of Education. Ever since the suspension of face-to-face classes in November, the National Council of Students remained in touch with students nationwide. Most of our colleagues have told us that online school is tiresome, inefficient and unsustainable in the long run. Considering that the national exams are almost here and that we are close to entering the second half of the school year, and also considering that many localities in the country are still below 3 cases per thousand inhabitants incidence rate, we ask the Ministry of Education to decentralize the decision-making process in the case of the reopening of the education units, depending on the local incidence rate, while ensuring at the same time the necessary health supplies for the classes to unfold safely," shows a press release of the National Council of Students sent to AGERPRES on Monday. According to the same source, "it is absolutely imperative to develop a feasible remedial learning strategy to ensure that the gaps that many students have accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic and during this school year of online learning, do not become more acute, thus becoming impossible to recover." "The Ministry of Education must respond with celerity to the needs of the education system: physical attendance of courses, where the epidemiological situation allows it, and coming up with a remedial plan for the students to recover what they have missed by not being able to attend the online courses, as they had no devices by which to be able to access the Internet. Otherwise, the long-term results will be disastrous (...) We call on the Ministry of Education to initiate the dialogue with the social partners to find the best solutions to restart courses," Rares Voicu, head of the National Council of Students, reads the same press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Simona Iacob)

