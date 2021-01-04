Eurostat: Romania, the EU Member State with the highest increase in household alcohol spending in 2009-2019

Eurostat: Romania, the EU Member State with the highest increase in household alcohol spending in 2009-2019. Romania is the EU Member State with the highest increase in household expenditure on alcohol between 2009 and 2019, according to Eurostat. In the period 2009-2019, the share of total household expenditure on alcohol decreased in 13 EU Member States with available data, Eurostat said, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]