Covid-19: Vaccination activity expands to more than 90% of centers for healthcare professionals in Romania
Jan 4, 2021
On Monday, January 4, the Covid-19 vaccination activity will start in more than 90% of the 376 vaccination centers available nationally for healthcare professionals, the authorities announced. Also on Monday, more than 36,000 vaccine doses will be distributed to vaccination centers in every (...)
