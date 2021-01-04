Vaccination against COVID-19 of the medical staff starts in over 90 per cent of the 370 centres



Vaccination against COVID-19 of the medical staff starts in over 90 per cent of the 370 centres.

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, stated that as of Monday, January 4, the campaign will unfold in over 90 per cent of the 370 centres intended for vaccination of the medical staff, with about 20,000 people to be immunized daily. (...)