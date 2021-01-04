Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk
Jan 4, 2021
Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk.
Romania updated on January 3 the “yellow list” of countries and territories with high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from these countries are required to enter a 14-day quarantine. Italy was added to the list, while Bulgaria was taken off the list. A total of 43 countries are on the (...)
