Deadline for setting up competitive retail energy contracts extended until March 31

Deadline for setting up competitive retail energy contracts extended until March 31. The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has extended until March 31, 2021 the deadline until which household consumers can conclude energy supply contracts on the competitive market, ANRE vice president Zoltan Nagy-Bege told AGERPRES on Monday. "This is the period during which household consumers can conclude contracts on the competitive market with their supplier, and which is being extended until March 31; the tariff in the competitive offer shall apply as of January 1. Up until now, this term was February 1, and ANRE's proposal for a two-month extension is intended to give consumers time to make this decision, and allow providers a respite as well, because if they have a very large number of incoming consumer requests to handle in just one month, they will virtually be unable to process them. The plan is for us to approve this proposal in the Regulatory Committee on January 15," Bege said. He mentioned that he talked with energy suppliers and they agreed with the proposal. Romania's electricity market was fully liberalized on January 1, 2021. As of this date, consumers who were previously under a regulated regime will be billed 13-26 percent more if they keep the current contract in place.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]