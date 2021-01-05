Disbursement of EUR 1 bln of working capital grants in RO advances slowly

Disbursement of EUR 1 bln of working capital grants in RO advances slowly. The disbursement of the EUR 2,000-150,000 working capital grants to Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) faces a deadlock as only 90 applications are processed each day, the new minister of economy Claudiu Nasui said, quoted by Adevarul. There are some 18,000 requests on the list (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]