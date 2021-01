EC clears sale of CEZ assets in Romania to Macquarie

EC clears sale of CEZ assets in Romania to Macquarie. The European Commission has cleared the sale of Romanian assets estimated at EUR 1 billion by Czech utility group CEZ to Australia's Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), Profit.ro reported. The deal needs approval from Romania's National Defense Council (CSAT) before completion. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]