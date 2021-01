French group Credit Agricole sells RO subsidiary to Greek investors

French group Credit Agricole sells RO subsidiary to Greek investors. French group Credit Agricole has signed an agreement to sell its Romanian subsidiary to Vista Bank Romania, owned by Greek investors. “In line with its strategy, Crédit Agricole announces today the signature of an agreement to sell Crédit Agricole Bank Romania to the Romanian bank Vista Bank (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]