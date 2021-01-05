 
Education Ministry to hold consultations with representatives of students, parents and teachers on reopening of schools.

The Ministry of Education announces that this week it will hold consultations with representatives of pupils, students, parents and teachers to analyze the measures required both for the reopening of schools and in terms of compensating for the losses suffered by the education system during the health crisis. According to a statement from the Ministry of Education sent to AGERPRES on Monday, consultations with health decision-makers are also planned for next week. "We have planned this week consultations with representatives of pupils, students, parents and teachers, to analyze the full range of measures required both to reopen schools and to compensate for the losses suffered by the education system during the health crisis. Next week, we have also planned consultations with health decision-makers,'' the same source states. The Ministry of Education would like to reopen schools as soon as possible, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the vaccination campaign, the release also reads. "We want the second semester to take place in a traditional format, but we will be able to give our responsible and substantiated decision only after mid-January, namely in the last decade of the month," the said source mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

