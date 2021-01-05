Oradea City Hall earmarks EUR 0.3 mln per year for tech hub development
Jan 5, 2021
Oradea City Hall earmarks EUR 0.3 mln per year for tech hub development.
Oradea Tech Hub, a hub dedicated to technology startups in the northwestern part of the country, launched at the end of last year a pre-acceleration program called Make IT in Oradea. The program has an annual budget of EUR 300,000, of which 80% will finance projects with growth potential. The (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]