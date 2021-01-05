 
Eduard Novak (MTS): Sport development strategy, modeled on Austria, Hungary and Slovenia
Eduard Novak (MTS): Sport development strategy, modeled on Austria, Hungary and Slovenia.

Minister of Youth and Sports (MTS) Eduard Novak told AGERPRES that he will find inspiration in countries such as Hungary, Slovenia and Austria in order to achieve a development strategy for the Romanian sport on which 10 specialists will work and who will also establish the prioritization of federations that will be able to win more medals in the future. "I am very optimistic, I am sure we will do great things. A committee of experts will be formed. There are several components and first of all I would like us to have this committee. There will probably be people from outside, professionals who have already developed strategies, people with experience in strategy, people working in ministries and who have knowledge in finance and health. I want a group of about 10 people to work effectively on this strategy. So far I have obtained the strategy in Hungary. I would like us to conduct research and extract more information from Slovenia, from Austria. I will also have some official meetings with ministerial representatives from these countries and let's see what really fits in our case. (...) During this time we have to carry out a scan of everything that happens in the country, starting with the clubs, activities, infrastructure, from which we can actually build something," Novak declared. The Minister specified that he wants to be able to present in Parliament this strategy that will turn sport into an area of national interest. "We all need to be part of this team, to know very clearly what duties each one has, what responsibilities and so on. Let's hope that we can help children in schools, the activity of clubs, the management of state clubs, there is a lot of work to be done, but a reform has to start in 2022, because otherwise we are wasting our time. I believe there is time in 12 years to build both an infrastructure and so on," said Eduard Novak. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

