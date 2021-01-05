PSD’s Ciolacu: In first week of government, new power has already “fooled Romanians five times”



PSD’s Ciolacu: In first week of government, new power has already “fooled Romanians five times”.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu claims that, in the first week of government, the new power has already “fooled Romanians five times,” and after the elections, everything that was promised became “aggression.” “In the first week of government, the new power has already fooled (...)