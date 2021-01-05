Gheorghita: Vaccination is right, effective, fast manner that will help us return to normalcy



The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that vaccination against COVID-19 is the right, safe, effective and fast medical measure that will help us return to normalcy. The primary doctor of infectious diseases at the Central Military (...)