Impact Developer & Contractor starts construction work on the first 406 apartments in Greenfield Teilor Băneasa. Impact Developer & Contractor signed two general contractor agreements, worth 18.4 million Euro + VAT, with Electrogrup S.A. for the construction of 406 apartments in phase IV in Greenfield. The works will start in January 2021 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2022. In January (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]