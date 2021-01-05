Romanian doctor working in France decorated for work during Covid-19 pandemic
Romanian doctor Radu Lupescu, who works at the Rhéna clinic in Strasbourg, is among the healthcare professionals who received France's Merit Order for the work carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic, Agerpres reported. Lupescu specializes in anesthesiology and intensive care, and has amassed (...)
