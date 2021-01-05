Romanian doctor working in France decorated for work during Covid-19 pandemic

Romanian doctor working in France decorated for work during Covid-19 pandemic. Romanian doctor Radu Lupescu, who works at the Rhéna clinic in Strasbourg, is among the healthcare professionals who received France's Merit Order for the work carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic, Agerpres reported. Lupescu specializes in anesthesiology and intensive care, and has amassed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]