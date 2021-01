Imobiliare.ro: Housing Prices in Romanian Cities See Positive Evolution In 2020 Despite Pandemic

After a 1.2% increase in November 2020, housing prices in Romania also had a positive evolution in December 2020. According to Imobiliare.ro index, the average asking prices for housing in Romania grew by 1.5% in December, from EUR1,351 to EUR1,371 per square (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]