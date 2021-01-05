PM Citu: We intend to move to second stage of vaccination in middle of next week



The government intends to start the second stage of anti-COVID-19 vaccination as of the middle of next week, Prime Minister Florin Citu told an online video conference with prefects on Tuesday. In this context, he spoke of the need to prepare the more than 900 vaccination centres in the country. "We intend to move to the second stage of vaccination in the middle of next week, and that means we need to have those centres outside the hospitals. There are 932 centres and here we need your support. (... ) We have to have these centres operational as soon as possible," Citu said. He referred to the vaccination situation so far, saying that "the pace is the right one." "We need to run this vaccination programme as well as possible. It started at a slower pace, but we saw that yesterday we already had 230 centres operating and I think the pace is good. We are in the first phase, in which only the medical staff gets vaccinated and I believe the pace has started to pick up, we are getting to 20,000 vaccinations a day. It is a very good pace during this period, but we have to accelerate this rate," the prime minister showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Cristina Zaharia)