PM Citu: We intend to reach almost 100,000 vaccines per day

PM Citu: We intend to reach almost 100,000 vaccines per day. Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that Romania will try to increase the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine it receives weekly, underscoring the intention to reach almost 100,000 vaccines per day. “We will try to increase the number of doses. They will increase gradually until March, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]