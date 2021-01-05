GCS: 4.729 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania in the past 24 hours following 31.022 tests conducted nationwide



A number of 4,729 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following 31,022 tests conducted nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of Tuesday, (...)