NGO to purchase locomotive for historic narrow-gauge railway in central Romania

NGO to purchase locomotive for historic narrow-gauge railway in central Romania. The local NGO Asociaţia Prietenii Mocăniţei launched a bid to purchase a diesel locomotive for the train running on the Sibiu - Agnita narrow-gauge railway, Turnulsfatului.ro reported. At first, the new locomotive will be used for regular tourist rides on the Cornățel – Hosman segment. So far, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]