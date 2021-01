Antitrust Body Looks into Hidroelectrica's Acquisition of Crucea Wind Park

Antitrust Body Looks into Hidroelectrica's Acquisition of Crucea Wind Park. Romania's Competition Council said Tuesday it was analyzing the transaction whereby state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica is acquiring Crucea Wind Farm SA and STEAG Energie Romania SRL from German energy group STEAG. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]