The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,124 and the counties of Cluj - 354, Timis - 272, Ilfov - 198 and Galati - 195, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Moreover, the most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 103,818, followed by the counties of Cluj - 30,598 and Iasi - 27,810, the GCS informs. The counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 26,792, Timis - 26,722, Brasov - 25,667, Ilfov - 24,845 and Prahova - 24,260.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Petronius Craiu, editors: Florin Marin, Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)