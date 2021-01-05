|
Covid-19: RO Govt. aims to start the second phase of the vaccination campaign next week
Jan 5, 2021
Covid-19: RO Govt. aims to start the second phase of the vaccination campaign next week.
The Government plans to start the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign next week, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced. The second phase covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential sectors. Romania kicked off the first phase of the vaccination campaign, targeting (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Rd 86 pct of Romanian citizens believe women and men have equal rights (survey)
Round 86 pct of Romanian citizens believe that women and men have equal rights, according to an opinion barometer conducted in order to measure the public perception of the SDG5 Sustainable Development Goal - Gender Equality.
"Nearly three quarters of respondents (73 pct) consider that (...)
President Iohannis sends JusMin request for criminal investigation of former EnviMin Costel Alexe
President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday to the Minister of Justice Stelian Ion, the request for criminal investigation of former minister of Environment Costel Alexe, according to the Presidential Administration. Also, it is shown that the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of (...)
Gheorghita: Third stage of vaccination for the general population could begin in the month of April
The third stage of vaccinating against COVID, for the general population, could begin in the month of April, also declared, on Tuesday, the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita. “Regarding the third stage of vaccination, we (...)
Alive Capital Raises RON10M in Private Bond Placement
Alive Capital, supplier of electricity and electrical service provider, announced Tuesday it has successfully closed a private placement for corporate bonds opened on November 23, 2020, raising RON10 million.
Investment Fund ROCA Buys 24% In Hotel Cosmetics Producer CAHM Europe
ROCA Investments, the private equity division of Impetum Group, has bought a 24% stake in CAHM Europe, a local producer and distributor of hotel cosmetics and accessories, retail products and personal, industrial and medical use (...)
Coronavirus/ Bucharest, in the lead with most new cases, most cases countrywide
The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,124 and the counties of Cluj - 354, Timis - 272, Ilfov - 198 and Galati - 195, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).
Moreover, (...)
