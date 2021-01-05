Covid-19: RO Govt. aims to start the second phase of the vaccination campaign next week



Covid-19: RO Govt. aims to start the second phase of the vaccination campaign next week.

The Government plans to start the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign next week, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced. The second phase covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential sectors. Romania kicked off the first phase of the vaccination campaign, targeting (...)