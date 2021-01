RO president promulgates law penalising anti-Gypsism

RO president promulgates law penalising anti-Gypsism. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law provisioning for penalties of up to 10 years in jail for "anti-Roma" behavior, defined as "the perception related to Roma expressed as hate," Hotnews.ro reported. Interestingly, the law mentions the term "anti-gypsy" (antitiganesc). This (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]