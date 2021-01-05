Third stage of anti-COVID vaccination, for general population, could begin in April

Third stage of anti-COVID vaccination, for general population, could begin in April. The third stage of vaccinating against COVID, for the general population, could begin in the month of April, declared, on Tuesday, the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita. "Regarding the third stage of vaccination, we estimate it somewhere around early April. It is a realistic term, which we can take into account, but we must understand that we are using an estimate term because the beginning of this vaccination for this category is influenced by the shipping rhythm of the vaccine doses and the vaccination capacity. At the moment, for the first stage there are 376 vaccination centers for social and health workers. Today they are being vaccinated in 251 centers," Gheorghita told a press conference at Victoria governmental Palace. Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that the second batch of anti-COVID vaccines, of 150,000 doses, will arrive in Romania on Wednesday, and throughout the month of January our country will receive 600,000 anti-COVID vaccine vials.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]