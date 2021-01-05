 
Romaniapress.com

January 5, 2021

WB revises downwards its projections for Romanian economy's 2021 recovery
Jan 5, 2021

WB revises downwards its projections for Romanian economy's 2021 recovery.

The Romanian economy is expected to grow 3.5 percent this year, after a contraction of 5 percent in 2020, and is next seen picking up to 4.1 percent in 2022, according to the World Bank's January 2021 Global Economic Prospects, the financial organization's latest report on the outlooks for the world economy. In October last year, the World Bank forecast that the Romanian economy will shrink 5.7 percent in 2020, but will bounce back 4.9 percent in 2021. As concerns the region of Europe and Central Asia (ECA), which includes Romania, the pace of recovery is projected at a moderate 3.3 percent this year. The WB stresses that this outlook is predicated on the distribution of effective vaccines gathering pace in early 2021 in advanced economies and major EMDEs, including Russia, then later in the year for others, and also assumes that geopolitical tensions will not re-escalate in the region. The WB also revised downwards its forecasts for the 2021 global economic growth to 4 percent from 4.2 percent as previously estimated, after a 4.3 percent contraction in 2020, and warned that an increase in COVID-19 infections and delays in the rollout of vaccines could limit this year's economic expansion to just 1.6 percent. "To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labor and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance," said World Bank Group President David Malpass. The World Bank warns that the short-term outlook is very uncertain and different scenarios are possible. "A downside scenario in which infections continue to rise and the rollout of a vaccine is delayed could limit the global expansion to 1.6 percent in 2021. Meanwhile, in an upside scenario with successful pandemic control and a faster vaccination process, global growth could accelerate to nearly 5 percent," the report of the international financial institution also shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Constantin Balaban, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CFR Calatori CEO: We'll probably end 2020 with 300-something ml lei in losses The National Railway Company's passenger arm CFR Calatori will most likely end 2020 with losses of over 300 million lei, but this is still less than the 680 million lei budgeted at the beginning of the year, the company's CEO Dan Costescu declared on Wednesday. Asked about a possible (...)

Romanian alpine ski racer Ania Caill lands on podium twice in Flaine Romanian alpine ski racer Ania Caill managed to finish on the podium in both super giant slalom events held on Wednesday in Flaine (France) under the auspices of the International Ski Federation. In the first race 25-year old Caill (Corona Brasov Sports Club) landed the second position out of (...)

European Commission Seeks Talks on Romania's 2021 Budget The European Commission seeks to discuss Romania's 2021 budget plan as the fiscal situation in Romania continued to deteriorate substantially in 2020, it said in a letter addressed to newly appointed finance minister Alexandru (...)

Clifford Chance Badea M&A team advised Cràdit Agricole in relation to the sale of Cràdit Agricole Bank Romania to Vista Bank Romania Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, advised Crédit Agricole S.A. in the process regarding the sale of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania to Vista Bank Romania, a transaction expected to be completed in the first part of the year. The team was coordinated by (...)

State budget might be voted in Parliament on February 4 Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that the Executive has begun to prepare the state budget for 2021 and that the proposal is for the budget to be voted in Parliament on February 4. “I asked an analysis of the current pieces of legislation in force and which have... The post State (...)

PM Citu: We propose state budget should be voted in Parliament on February 4 Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that the Executive has begun to prepare the state budget for 2021 and that the proposal is for the budget to be voted in Parliament on February 4. "I asked an analysis of the current pieces of legislation in force and which have a budgetary (...)

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign in Romania goes well Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that in Romania the COVID-19 vaccination campaign “is going well”, showing that the authorities want a ramped up pace of vaccine deliveries to the country, so as to reach 100,000 people vaccinated per day. “I say that in Romania the vaccination campaign (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |