January 6, 2021

Romanian president Iohannis greenlights corruption probe against former Liberal minister
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis forwarded to the justice minister the request for a criminal investigation targeting former Liberal (PNL) minister of environment Costel Alexe, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, January 5. The anti-corruption prosecutors suspect Alexe (...)

