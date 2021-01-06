Romanian president Iohannis greenlights corruption probe against former Liberal minister

Romanian president Iohannis greenlights corruption probe against former Liberal minister. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis forwarded to the justice minister the request for a criminal investigation targeting former Liberal (PNL) minister of environment Costel Alexe, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, January 5. The anti-corruption prosecutors suspect Alexe (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]