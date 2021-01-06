Romanian distressed assets fund ROCA invests in cosmetics, disinfectants producer

Romanian distressed assets fund ROCA invests in cosmetics, disinfectants producer. Romanian investment and management platform ROCA, with a focus on companies in distress, bought a 24% stake in CAHM Europe - a local manufacturer and distributor of hotel cosmetics, retail products, and disinfectants for personal, industrial, and medical use. CAHM distributes its brands in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]