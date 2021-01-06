Tesla to install Supercharger stations in four Romanian cities this year

Tesla to install Supercharger stations in four Romanian cities this year. Electric vehicle producer Tesla will install Supercharger charging stations in four Romanian cities - Bucharest, Timisoara, Pitesti, and Sibiu - this year. The first city to have Supercharger stations is Timisoara, in the first quarter of the year, Wall-street.ro reported.