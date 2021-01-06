Romania to extend online learning until February 8, schools could reopen in the second semester



Romania to extend online learning until February 8, schools could reopen in the second semester.

Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that the government would adopt in its Wednesday meeting an emergency ordinance to extend online learning until February 8, when the second semester begins. He also said that the "hope and desire" is to reopen the schools in the second semester. "We will (...)