World Bank Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 3.5% In 2021. The World Bank expects Romania's economy to contract 5% in 2020, followed by a 3.5% growth in 2021 and a 4.1% growth in 2022, according to a note by lender Banca Transilvania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]