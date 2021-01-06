 
Romaniapress.com

January 6, 2021

PSD asks clearly for schools to reopen when holiday ends
Jan 6, 2021

PSD asks clearly for schools to reopen when holiday ends.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is calling for the reopening of schools once the holiday ends, the Social Democrat MP Alexandru Rafila said on Wednesday, arguing that a postponement "has no justification". "I am sorry that (Education, ed. n.) Minister Campeanu is put in a situation where he does not have the decision to decide very clearly, together with the Minister of Health, to open the schools. The closure of the school, as you know, was a measure that has not been taken, at least for primary schools, in any of the Member States of the European Union during November and December, and we have reached a situation where, for almost a year, children have not only had limited access to education, especially those from disadvantaged categories, some in rural areas who do not have access to online education, but are deeply marked in their psychosocial development as future adults because they cannot interact with each other, they cannot interact with their teachers," Rafila said in a press conference. He described as "inexplicable" the decision to maintain this situation until February 8. "The PSD clearly calls for the reopening of schools once the holiday is over," Alexandru Rafila said. According to him, the postponement of the opening of schools "is not healthy for children, their parents, or the national economy". "I understand that Minister Campeanu has a heavy inheritance on the part of (former minister, ed. n.) Mrs Anisie and I do not think it is a surprise to anyone, but, on the other hand, the postponement of the opening of schools has no justification. As you know, the figures published in recent weeks by the Ministry of Health show a decrease in the incidence of infection, show the vast majority, with three exceptions, of Romanian counties in the green zone, and this obviously has no correlation with this measure of delaying the opening of schools," the PSD MP added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CFR Calatori CEO: We'll probably end 2020 with 300-something ml lei in losses The National Railway Company's passenger arm CFR Calatori will most likely end 2020 with losses of over 300 million lei, but this is still less than the 680 million lei budgeted at the beginning of the year, the company's CEO Dan Costescu declared on Wednesday. Asked about a possible (...)

Romanian alpine ski racer Ania Caill lands on podium twice in Flaine Romanian alpine ski racer Ania Caill managed to finish on the podium in both super giant slalom events held on Wednesday in Flaine (France) under the auspices of the International Ski Federation. In the first race 25-year old Caill (Corona Brasov Sports Club) landed the second position out of (...)

European Commission Seeks Talks on Romania's 2021 Budget The European Commission seeks to discuss Romania's 2021 budget plan as the fiscal situation in Romania continued to deteriorate substantially in 2020, it said in a letter addressed to newly appointed finance minister Alexandru (...)

Clifford Chance Badea M&A team advised Cràdit Agricole in relation to the sale of Cràdit Agricole Bank Romania to Vista Bank Romania Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, advised Crédit Agricole S.A. in the process regarding the sale of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania to Vista Bank Romania, a transaction expected to be completed in the first part of the year. The team was coordinated by (...)

State budget might be voted in Parliament on February 4 Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that the Executive has begun to prepare the state budget for 2021 and that the proposal is for the budget to be voted in Parliament on February 4. “I asked an analysis of the current pieces of legislation in force and which have... The post State (...)

PM Citu: We propose state budget should be voted in Parliament on February 4 Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that the Executive has begun to prepare the state budget for 2021 and that the proposal is for the budget to be voted in Parliament on February 4. "I asked an analysis of the current pieces of legislation in force and which have a budgetary (...)

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign in Romania goes well Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that in Romania the COVID-19 vaccination campaign “is going well”, showing that the authorities want a ramped up pace of vaccine deliveries to the country, so as to reach 100,000 people vaccinated per day. “I say that in Romania the vaccination campaign (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |