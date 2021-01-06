GCS: 5.719 new COVID-19 cases in Romania in the last 24 hours after 34.343 test carried out nationwide



A number of 5,719 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 34,343 tests at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says (...)