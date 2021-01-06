Romania’s 2021 census postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Romania's 2021 census postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The population census scheduled for this year in Romania will be postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Digi24 reported. Authorities say it's safer this way, as many people are in isolation or quarantine, and census takers could easily get infected. The census will start in June