Euronews to launch news channel in Romania in partnership with local university

Euronews to launch news channel in Romania in partnership with local university. Pan-European news channel Euronews and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) have signed a partnership to launch Euronews Romania, a new independent news channel for the Romanian-speaking audience. Euronews Romania, a branded affiliate of the Euronews brand, will deliver local, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]