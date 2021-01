PM Citu: Vaccination campaign in Romania goes well

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign in Romania goes well. Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that in Romania the COVID-19 vaccination campaign “is going well”, showing that the authorities want a ramped up pace of vaccine deliveries to the country, so as to reach 100,000 people vaccinated per day. “I say that in Romania the vaccination campaign (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]