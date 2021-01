Dedeman Owners Transfer 73% in Cemacon to Paval Holding

Entrepreneurs Adrian Paval and Dragos Paval, owners of DIY chain Dedeman, have transferred the 73% stake Dedeman owned in brick manufacturer Cemacon to their investment vehicle Paval Holding.