Clifford Chance Badea M&A team advised Crédit Agricole in relation to the sale of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania to Vista Bank Romania

Clifford Chance Badea M&A team advised Crédit Agricole in relation to the sale of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania to Vista Bank Romania. Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, advised Crédit Agricole S.A. in the process regarding the sale of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania to Vista Bank Romania, a transaction expected to be completed in the first part of the year. The team was coordinated by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]