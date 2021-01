State budget might be voted in Parliament on February 4

State budget might be voted in Parliament on February 4. Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that the Executive has begun to prepare the state budget for 2021 and that the proposal is for the budget to be voted in Parliament on February 4. “I asked an analysis of the current pieces of legislation in force and which have... The post State (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]