Romanian alpine ski racer Ania Caill lands on podium twice in Flaine

Romanian alpine ski racer Ania Caill lands on podium twice in Flaine. Romanian alpine ski racer Ania Caill managed to finish on the podium in both super giant slalom events held on Wednesday in Flaine (France) under the auspices of the International Ski Federation. In the first race 25-year old Caill (Corona Brasov Sports Club) landed the second position out of 65 competitors clocking 58 sec 35/100; she was overtaken by Karen Smadja Clement of France with 58 sec 23/100, while Bosnian Elvedina Muzaferija came in third with 58 sec 43/100. In the second super giant slalom race Caill finished third out of 64 athletes who crossed the finish line. The podium was topped by Smadja Clement with 59 sec 66/100, followed by Muzaferija - 59 sec 82/100, and Caill - 1 min 00 sec 35/100. Caill participated this year in two European Cup super giant slalom races on January 4 and 5, in Zinal (Switzerland), ending 60th and 47th, respectively. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]