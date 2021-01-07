RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February

RO PM Citu says 2021 budget planning will not be ready sooner than early February. Romania's Government plans to submit the 2021 budget planning to Parliament on Thursday, February 4, prime minister Florin Citu announced, G4media.ro reported. In the meantime, the ministries will provide details about how they plan to spend the money that will be allotted to them this year. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]