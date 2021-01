Romanian independent energy group Alive buys PV park

Romanian independent energy group Alive buys PV park. Alive Capital, a supplier of electricity and integrated services for companies in the electricity market, has signed an agreement to buy a 6MW photovoltaic plant in Romania from Chinese group Jiangsu Zhongli for EUR 1.86 million, Renewablesnow.com reported. Alive Energy, an investment company (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]