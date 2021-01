RO Govt. might cut VAT rate for food purchased by delivery services

RO Govt. might cut VAT rate for food purchased by delivery services. Romania's Government might consider cutting the VAT rate for the food purchased through delivery services from 9% currently to 5% in line with the preferential VAT rate for food, Bursa reported. At the end of last year, the Government and business representatives agreed that such a move would (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]