Kaufland And Lidl Battle for Top Spot on Grocery Retail Market in Romania

Kaufland And Lidl Battle for Top Spot on Grocery Retail Market in Romania. The fight for the top spot in grocery retail in Romania was tighter than ever in 2020, with discount store chain Lidl breathing down low-price hypermarket chain Kaufland’s neck, the leader of the market since 2012. Kaufland became market leader seven years after arriving in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]