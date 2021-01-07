Covid-19: Romania among countries calling for EU support for Eastern Partnership states’ access to vaccines

Covid-19: Romania among countries calling for EU support for Eastern Partnership states’ access to vaccines. Romania is among the 13 countries signing a letter expressing support for the development of an EU mechanism facilitating the access of the Eastern Partnership states to Covid-19 vaccines, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a policy initiative aimed at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]