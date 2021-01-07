Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry: US Capitol violence is "concerning and unacceptable"
Jan 7, 2021
Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry: US Capitol violence is "concerning and unacceptable".
The violence at the Capitol Hill in Washington DC is concerning and unacceptable, Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said in a Twitter message on January 7. MAE reacted to the unrest that shook the US capital on Wednesday, January 6, after supporters of president Donald Trump stormed the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]